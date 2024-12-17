Hopes Fade for Missing Pakistani Migrants in Greek Boat Tragedy

Athens – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Greece, Amir Aftab Qureshi, has acknowledged the diminishing likelihood of finding survivors among the Pakistani migrants involved in a recent boat tragedy off the Greek coast.

Speaking at a press conference in Athens, Ambassador Qureshi confirmed that four Pakistani nationals had been declared dead following the sinking of a migrant boat in deep waters. “Rescue operations are ongoing, but hopes are fading,” he said grimly.

The ill-fated vessel, carrying over 80 passengers, departed from Libya as part of a group of five boats. Tragically, one of the boats suffered structural damage, cracked, and ultimately sank.

Ambassador Qureshi disclosed that arrangements are underway to repatriate the bodies of the deceased to Pakistan. He expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and urged authorities to ensure the safety of migrants taking perilous routes in search of better opportunities.

The incident has sparked criticism of the Greek coast guards, who have been accused of not acting promptly to prevent the disaster. Activists and migrant advocates have raised concerns about inadequate monitoring and insufficient rescue efforts, pointing to broader issues with how migrant boats are handled in the Mediterranean.

This tragedy highlights the desperate measures many migrants, including Pakistanis, take to escape dire economic and social conditions. The international community continues to call for more robust policies to address the root causes of migration and improve humanitarian responses to such disasters.

As rescue teams persist in searching for survivors, the grief-stricken families of those missing are left clinging to slim hopes, awaiting news of their loved ones.