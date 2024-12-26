Head of WHO was in Yemen airport during Israeli air strikes, with crew member injured

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says he was at a Yemeni airport when it was hit by Israeli air strikes.

“One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport,” he says.

Israel says its air strikes hit the international airport in the capital Sanaa, two power stations, plus ports.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli would “destroy the infrastructure of Houthis” after Houthi strikes on Israel.

The Houthis are an Iran-backed armed group that controls part of Yemen – read our basic guide here.

Iran says Israel’s attacks on Thursday are “an undeniable crime against the heroic and noble people of Yemen”__BBC.com