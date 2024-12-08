Hamas Directs Gaza Factions to Report on Hostages for Ceasefire Deal”

GAZA – Hamas has instructed allied Palestinian factions in Gaza to compile detailed information about hostages in their custody as negotiations with Israel progress towards a potential ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, according to sources within the groups.

Factions such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Popular Resistance Committees have been tasked with confirming whether their captives are alive or deceased, according to the New Agency AFP. This directive marks a significant step in what is expected to be a complex and sensitive negotiation process.

The latest figures reveal that 96 individuals remain held in Gaza. Among them, the Israeli military has confirmed that at least 34 are deceased. Efforts to identify the status of the remaining hostages are ongoing, underscoring the challenges involved in verifying their welfare in a highly volatile environment.

This development aligns with recent reports of intensified international mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The agreement would aim to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while also ensuring the release of hostages, a critical demand for Israel.

While the exact details of the negotiations remain undisclosed, the hostages’ plight has become a focal point of the conflict, drawing global attention and calls for resolution. For Hamas, the release of hostages may serve as leverage to negotiate concessions in exchange for easing the ongoing blockade and providing humanitarian relief.

The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic channels working tirelessly to de-escalate hostilities and finalize the terms of a potential agreement. Meanwhile, families of the hostages await clarity on their loved ones’ fate, hoping that these efforts will lead to their safe return.