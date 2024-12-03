Hamas and Fatah Agree to Joint Committee for Gaza Governance Amidst Post-War Rebuilding

World
Online Editor

CAIRO, December 2024 — Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have agreed to establish a joint administrative committee to govern post-war Gaza, following Egyptian-mediated talks. The proposed committee, consisting of 10-15 non-partisan technocrats, will oversee vital sectors such as health, education, reconstruction, and border administration, including Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Fatah delegates, led by Azzam al-Ahmad, are seeking final approval from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Meanwhile, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya underscored the importance of coordination during Gaza’s recovery phase. The U.S., Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are intensifying diplomatic efforts to conclude the ongoing conflict, though Israeli officials oppose any Palestinian Authority role in Gaza’s administration.

Related Posts

Biden Discusses Potential Israeli Strikes on Iranian Oil Facilities as Tensions Surge in Middle East

Online Editor

HAWAII: Lost homes and missing loved ones after Maui wildfires

Online Editor

Europe frets over migration; Tunisia moves refugees to departure points

Online Editor