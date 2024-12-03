Hamas and Fatah Agree to Joint Committee for Gaza Governance Amidst Post-War Rebuilding

CAIRO, December 2024 — Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have agreed to establish a joint administrative committee to govern post-war Gaza, following Egyptian-mediated talks. The proposed committee, consisting of 10-15 non-partisan technocrats, will oversee vital sectors such as health, education, reconstruction, and border administration, including Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Fatah delegates, led by Azzam al-Ahmad, are seeking final approval from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Meanwhile, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya underscored the importance of coordination during Gaza’s recovery phase. The U.S., Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are intensifying diplomatic efforts to conclude the ongoing conflict, though Israeli officials oppose any Palestinian Authority role in Gaza’s administration.