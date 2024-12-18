France: Sarkozy Ordered to Wear Electronic Tag After Historic Corruption Conviction

France’s highest appeals court, the Court of Cassation, has upheld a corruption conviction against former President Nicolas Sarkozy, marking the first time a former French head of state has been sentenced to wear an electronic tag. Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, will be monitored for one year following the ruling.

The conviction stems from Sarkozy’s attempt to bribe a judge for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. He was found guilty of offering the judge a lucrative job in Monaco in exchange for the favors. The judge involved was also convicted of corruption and influence peddling.

Sarkozy’s lawyer, Patrice Spinosi, confirmed that the former president will comply with the sentence but intends to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. “We will use all legal means to prove his innocence,” Spinosi stated.

This decision follows previous allegations of illegal campaign financing, including claims of Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign, for which he is set to face trial. If convicted, Sarkozy could face up to 10 years in prison.

This ruling cements Sarkozy’s place in history as one of the few French presidents to face legal consequences after leaving office. His predecessor, Jacques Chirac, was similarly convicted of corruption in 2011. Sarkozy, however, continues to deny all wrongdoing and remains resolute in his legal battles.