Four Dead, Others Feared Missing in Devastating Explosions at The Hague Apartments

At least four people have been confirmed dead, and several others are feared missing following a series of explosions that destroyed multiple flats in The Hague, Netherlands, early Saturday morning. Three individuals sustained injuries in the incident, authorities reported.

The blasts occurred around 6:15 a.m. local time (5:15 GMT) in the Tarwekamp neighborhood, causing a portion of the three-story residential building to collapse. Emergency responders, including firefighters and rescue teams with sniffer dogs, immediately launched a search and recovery operation, though parts of the site remain too hazardous to access.

Investigation and Rescue Efforts

The cause of the explosions remains unclear, but Dutch police have noted that a car was seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the blasts. Authorities have appealed for witnesses and are treating the incident as a potential criminal investigation.

Rescue workers, assisted by a large excavator, have been working meticulously to clear debris. Emergency lighting has been set up at the site to allow round-the-clock operations. However, officials have cautioned that the likelihood of finding more survivors under the rubble is slim.

Victim Update

As of Saturday evening, a fourth body was recovered from the site. Earlier in the day, a fifth person was extricated alive but later succumbed to injuries, although it is unclear if this individual is the same person who was hospitalized. Initial reports suggested up to 20 people might have been in the affected flats, but authorities have not confirmed this estimate.

The fire service originally reported four injuries, but this figure was later revised to three by The Hague’s mayor, Jan van Zanen. Five flats were completely destroyed, with surrounding properties also damaged.

Community Shock

The explosions sent shockwaves through the neighborhood. Fourteen-year-old Adam Muller, a local resident, described the incident as “feeling like an earthquake.” He recalled waking to a “huge bang” and looking out to see flames engulfing the building.

National Police Commissioner Janny Knol acknowledged the community’s sense of “disbelief and uncertainty.” Residents and families of those unaccounted for remain anxiously awaiting updates.

Royal Condolences

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima expressed their sympathies in a statement, saying, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who have been personally affected or who are awaiting news of their loved ones.”

As authorities continue their investigation and recovery efforts, the community has been urged to brace for a grim outcome, with Mayor van Zanen describing the situation as a “worst-case scenario.”