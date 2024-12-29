Flights paused at Halifax airport after part of plane catches fire in emergency landing

An Air Canada plane experienced problems landing at Halifax airport, skidding down the runway before part of the aircraft caught fire.

An incident with an aircraft at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Canada caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night.

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said that at approximately 9:30pm on Saturday, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St. John’s experienced an incident upon landing.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the Bombardier Q400 plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue”, adding that the aircraft couldn’t reach the terminal and the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus.

Passengers said the plane skidded off the runway during landing, tilting onto its left side, before part of the plane caught fire as the pilots worked to stop the plane.

Fitzpatrick said that nobody on board was injured, but a spokesperson from the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who responded to the incident alongside paramedics, said minor injuries were reported.

Chase said flight operations were suspended after the incident while waiting for clearance that airfield operations could continue, and one of the airport’s runways has since resumed regular operations.

Air Canada said the cause of the incident is unknown and pending investigation.__EuroNews