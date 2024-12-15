Five Dead in Shooting Near Migrant Camp in Northern France

A tragic shooting near a migrant camp in Loon-Plage, northern France, claimed five lives on Saturday. Among the victims were two security guards, two migrants, and another individual killed earlier in a separate incident.

The attack happened close to Dunkirk, about 10 kilometers from the English Channel, in an area known for temporary migrant settlements. Local officials have called the incident a “tragedy.”

The suspected shooter, a 22-year-old man, surrendered to police and confessed to the killings. He also admitted to another murder earlier in Wormhout, a nearby town. Police found three weapons in the suspect’s car, but the motive behind the shootings remains unknown.

Dunkirk’s mayor, Patrice Vergriete, described the suspect as having “coldly murdered several people.” Regional assembly head Xavier Bertrand confirmed the fatalities on social media, expressing deep sorrow.

Authorities are still investigating whether the shootings happened inside the migrant camp. Loon-Plage is located near Calais and the Strait of Dover, areas often used by migrants trying to reach the UK.

The incident has shocked the local community and drawn attention to the challenges faced by those living near these camps. Police continue to gather evidence, hoping to understand what led to this tragic series of events.