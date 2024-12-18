European Leaders Discuss Peacekeeping Troops in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The discussions aim to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy has emphasized the urgent need for increased military support, particularly in air defense systems, drones, modern artillery, and long-range missiles. He stated, “We must do everything possible to destroy Russia’s ability to wage war from as far away as possible.”

The Brussels meeting will include leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. A key topic on the agenda is the potential deployment of foreign peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, an idea initially proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in February but not previously agreed upon. Zelenskyy indicated that this proposal might be revisited during the talks.

The discussions occur just weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, introducing uncertainty regarding future U.S. support for Ukraine. Trump has advocated for a ceasefire and expressed willingness to negotiate with Russia. In this context, Poland has reaffirmed its unconditional support for Ukraine’s NATO membership and stressed that any negotiations should not strengthen Russia’s position.

Concurrently, Russia has intensified its aerial attacks on Ukraine. On December 13, Russian forces launched their largest series of missile and drone strikes since the war’s inception, primarily targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s air force reported multiple strike drones followed by swarms of cruise missiles, causing significant disruptions to the energy system.

In response, Ukrainian forces have conducted drone strikes within Russian territory. On December 14, Ukrainian drones attacked a fuel storage facility in Russia’s Oryol region, igniting a fire and damaging nearby structures.

As the conflict approaches its third year, these diplomatic engagements and military developments underscore the escalating tensions and the critical need for international collaboration to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.