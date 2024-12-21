EU Proposes Visa Restrictions for Georgian Diplomats Amid Pro-EU Protests

BRUSSELS: The European Union has announced plans to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats in response to the Georgian government’s handling of pro-EU demonstrations, marked by alleged police violence. The proposal, revealed on Friday, underscores the EU’s growing concerns over Georgia’s apparent retreat from its European integration path.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the situation on social media platform X, stated, “The Georgian people have been protesting against the government’s choice to halt the EU path. Peaceful protests, met with police violence. Today, we propose visa restrictions for Georgian diplomats.” She further urged the Georgian leadership to reconsider its stance, saying, “Stop harming your own people.”

For over three weeks, Georgian citizens have taken to the streets, protesting the government’s decision to delay critical negotiations with the EU. Demonstrators have expressed their frustration with what they perceive as a deliberate effort by the government to distance the country from the European Union, a move that clashes with popular sentiment favoring closer ties with the bloc.

The EU’s proposal signals a stark shift in its diplomatic approach towards Georgia, targeting officials while avoiding measures that might directly impact the general populace. The move is seen as an attempt to pressure the Georgian government into addressing public concerns and restoring its commitment to European integration.

As the protests enter their 24th day, tensions remain high in Tbilisi, with international attention focused on whether the Georgian leadership will respond to mounting domestic and international pressure. The suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats could mark the beginning of a broader reassessment of EU-Georgia relations if the situation continues to escalate.