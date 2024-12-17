EU Ministers Rebuke Georgia, Turkey; Praise Ukraine, Moldova in Enlargement Talks”

EU ministers delivered mixed messages in their enlargement conclusions ahead of a Western Balkans summit in Brussels. Georgia and Turkey were criticized for democratic backsliding and insufficient alignment with EU values, while Ukraine and Moldova received praise for reform progress and alignment with EU policies.

The Stragglers

Georgia faced criticism for democratic erosion, violence against protesters, and failing to align with EU foreign policy. Turkey’s strained ties with Cyprus, limits on free expression, and lack of judicial independence were highlighted, though recent economic adjustments and improved relations with Greece earned recognition.

The Bright Spots

Ukraine’s reforms in governance and anti-corruption efforts, alongside Moldova’s de-oligarchization and public administration improvements, were lauded. Both countries were commended for their steadfast support of EU sanctions against Russia.

Western Balkans Progress

Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia showed encouraging steps in negotiations, with Albania aiming for EU membership by 2030. However, Serbia faced calls to improve media freedoms, judiciary independence, and foreign policy alignment.

The conclusions will be discussed further during the Western Balkans summit and adopted at the EU leaders’ summit later this week.