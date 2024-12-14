EU launches new humanitarian air bridge to support Syrian people amid political transition

The European Commission on Friday announced the launch of a new Humanitarian Air Bridge operation to deliver critical health care and essential supplies to those most in need in Syria.

This initiative coincides with increased humanitarian funding from the EU, underscoring its commitment to addressing the volatile and challenging situation on the ground.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the significance of this support in the context of recent political shifts, stating: “The collapse of the Assad regime offers new hope for the Syrian people. But this moment of change also carries risks and brings hardship. With the situation on the ground so volatile, our help to the people of Syria is ever more important.”

To bolster its response, the European Commission said it has increased its humanitarian funding for 2024 to over €160 million.

This additional support aims to provide swift assistance through EU humanitarian partners already operating in Syria, focusing on health care, shelter, and food supplies.

The EU-funded aid flights will transport 50 tons of health supplies from EU stockpiles in Dubai to Adana, Türkiye.

From there, the supplies will be distributed across the border into Syria.

“We are also launching a humanitarian air bridge carrying vital supplies, such as food, medicines and shelter items. I will be further discussing the delivery of humanitarian aid in my meeting with President Erdogan on Tuesday. We stand with the people of Syria,” von der Leyen said.

Another 46 tons of health, education, and shelter items, sourced from EU reserves in Denmark, will also be delivered to Adana via truck. These supplies will be distributed by UNICEF and the World Health Organization to communities in Syria.

Among the critical supplies are trauma kits, emergency shelter materials, sanitation support, and food parcels, which aim to support 61,500 people in northern Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.​​​​​​​__The Nation