Escalating Protests in Azad Jammu & Kashmir: JAAC Closes All Routes to Pakistan Amid International Solidarity

MUZAFFARABAD – Protests in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) intensified on Friday as the Joint Public Action Committee (JAAC) escalated its campaign against the controversial Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024, which it perceives as an attack on constitutional rights. Following a two-day wheel-jam and shutter-down strike, the JAAC announced the closure of all routes connecting AJK with Pakistan starting Saturday.

The ordinance, recently suspended by the AJK Supreme Court, had prompted widespread public outrage and a coalition of civil society groups to mobilize. JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir addressed a large crowd at Lal Chowk, Upper Adda, declaring that protests, sit-ins, and blockades would persist until the ordinance is withdrawn and activists detained under it are released.

“We are giving the government until 11:00 AM on Saturday to meet our demands. Failing this, we will march to block all entry and exit points to Azad Kashmir from Pakistan,” Mir warned.

Region-Wide Shutdown

The strike on Thursday and Friday paralyzed the region. All businesses, including grocery stores, medical shops, and transport services, remained closed. For public convenience, JAAC announced a brief suspension of the strike on Friday evening to allow citizens to stock up on essential supplies.

Protest Gains Global Momentum

The JAAC movement has gained significant traction internationally. A large protest was held in front of the Pakistani Consulate in New York, with overseas communities expressing solidarity with the people of AJK. Demonstrators emphasized that the ordinance undermines democratic principles and suppresses peaceful activism, echoing the demands for its immediate revocation and the release of arrested activists.

Protesters also highlighted broader issues of systemic neglect in AJK, including a lack of quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure. They accused the government of exploiting the region’s resources while failing to address basic human rights, forcing millions to seek livelihoods abroad.

Growing Tensions and Calls for Action

The JAAC’s planned blockade of routes threatens to disrupt access to AJK entirely, raising concerns of escalating tensions between protesters and law enforcement. Community leaders and activists have urged the authorities to act wisely and refrain from violence, warning that further repression could lead to unrest.

The overseas community has vowed to continue demonstrations in major global cities, including London, Brussels, and Washington, if their demands remain unmet. Advocacy campaigns in forums like the U.S. Congress are also being considered, reminiscent of efforts made in 2019 regarding Indian-administered Kashmir.

Urgent Appeals

The JAAC and its supporters have called on the Pakistani government to address their grievances and respect the fundamental rights of AJK’s people. Their demands include:

Immediate revocation of the Presidential Ordinance 2024. Release of activists detained under the ordinance. Fulfillment of previously agreed demands for governance reforms and public welfare.

The situation remains volatile, and observers urge dialogue and reconciliation to avoid potential violence. “This is a pivotal moment for the authorities to demonstrate their commitment to justice and democracy,” said a protest leader in New York.

The coming days will determine the trajectory of this growing movement and whether the government can defuse the crisis before further unrest unfolds.