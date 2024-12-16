Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia’s release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (APP): A big demonstration held in the US city of Dallas on Sunday demanded the immediate release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, who is serving an 86-year sentence in a Texas prison, according tom the Media Line, an American news agency devoted to the coverage of the Middle East.

The protestors urged US president Joe Biden to pardon D. Siddiqui on humanitarian and release her as she is an innocent victim of the so-called US war on terror.

Meanwhile, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, a member of the delegation, who spoke to The Media Line from Dallas, described the meeting with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui as “encouraging.”

Other members of the delegation include Senator Bushra Anjum and psychiatrist Dr. Iqbal Afridi. The delegation was sent to the United States on the instructions of Prime MInister Nawaz Sharif to seek Dr Siddiqui’s release on compassionate grounds.

Senator Talha Mahmood expressed hope that Biden, who will relinquish office on January 20, might grant her a pardon.

“There comes a time when an outgoing president pardons many individuals,” he said, adding, “Currently, President Biden has over 60 pardon requests, including Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s. We hope her request will be prioritized, and the President will kindly consider it.”

Senator Talha Mahmood added that the delegation held multiple meetings with US senators, high-ranking State Department officials, and local community leaders. “We also collaborated with the organization ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America), which provided significant support in this matter,” he noted.

In Dallas, ICNA is part of a national grassroots organization dedicated to serving the Muslim community in North America.

Established in 1968, ICNA focuses on self-development, education, outreach, and social services, with its Dallas chapter offering a wide range of programs and services.

Dr. Siddiqui, according to Senator Talha Mahmood, expressed her deepest concern about her continued imprisonment and longing for her family.

“She has already served 16 years, well beyond the 10-year sentence typically given for attempted murder in the US. She is missing her children, parents, and relatives, and her primary wish is to be freed from prison,” he said.

Senator Talha Mahmood emphasized the significant global impact of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release, especially on the Muslim community, asserting that her release would serve as a powerful symbol of America’s dedication to both justice and compassion.

He expressed optimism, saying, “God willing, Dr. Aafia will be released soon and will return to Pakistan to live a life of dignity and respect with her children.”