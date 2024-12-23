Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina’s Extradition Amid Political Turmoil

New Delhi: The interim government in Bangladesh has formally requested India’s cooperation to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 77, who fled to India on August 5 following widespread protests that ended her 16-year regime. A diplomatic note and related communications have been sent to facilitate the process under the existing extradition treaty between the two nations.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina and members of her administration, accusing them of crimes against humanity and genocide. Touhid Hossain, a foreign affairs adviser to the interim government, confirmed the diplomatic outreach, emphasizing the need for judicial accountability.

The developments follow Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Bangladesh, where he discussed bilateral relations and the situation with interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. Yunus expressed concerns over Ms. Hasina’s statements from India, describing them as a source of domestic tension.

In a virtual address, Sheikh Hasina accused Yunus of orchestrating the protests and leading a “fascist regime.” She condemned rising attacks on minorities in Bangladesh under the new administration and criticized the rollback of her government’s policies on poverty alleviation, infrastructure, and democratic reforms.

The situation continues to strain Dhaka-New Delhi relations as both sides navigate complex political and humanitarian challenges.