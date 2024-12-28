Austria’s Support for EU Membership Drops to Second-Lowest Level in History

Support for Austria’s EU membership has plummeted to 60%, the second-lowest level since the country joined the bloc in 1995, according to a new survey by the Austrian Society for European Policy (ÖGfE). This marks a sharp decline from 76% in June, driven by reactions to the far-right Freedom Party’s success in European elections. Meanwhile, support for an EU exit has climbed to 25%, with 15% of respondents undecided.

The current approval rate mirrors levels seen during Austria’s EU accession and is comparable to the lows recorded in April 2016, shortly before the Brexit referendum. The historical low of 59% in 2008 coincided with domestic debates over the Lisbon Treaty.

Despite this decline, Austrian-European identity is rising, with 47% identifying as both Austrian and European, a 13-point increase over five years. Austrians continue to see value in the euro (73%), the removal of border controls (70%), and EU enlargement (52%). However, concerns about the EU’s perceived weakness, insecurity, and lack of social fairness dominate, with 55% pessimistic about its future.

ÖGfE Secretary-General Paul Schmidt called for a renewed vision to rebuild confidence and strengthen the EU’s role in enhancing security and prosperity.