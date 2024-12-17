Austria’s Coalition Talks Extend Beyond Christmas Amid Budget Deadlock

Vienna – Austria’s bid to form its first-ever three-party federal coalition has hit a snag, with leaders confirming that negotiations will extend beyond Christmas. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, and Neos chief Beate Meinl-Reisinger face hurdles over budget consolidation and key policy disagreements, stalling progress.

Intense deliberations involving over 300 participants have been underway for weeks, tackling economic challenges and policy priorities. Nehammer described the discussions as “passionate and productive,” using a traffic light system to distinguish settled (“green”) from unresolved (“red”) issues. He confirmed talks would continue into the New Year.

Economic constraints dominate the agenda, with the European Commission requiring Austria to cut €14.8–24.1 billion over four years. The SPÖ favors a softer EU deficit procedure, while the ÖVP and Neos aim to avoid it entirely. Meinl-Reisinger underscored the urgency of “bold reforms” to stabilize the economy, rejecting compromises that merely meet a “lowest common denominator.”

While the parties have found alignment on some objectives, major disagreements remain. Babler stressed the commitment to building a “stable, long-term government,” but all leaders agree a coalition deal won’t be finalized in time for Christmas.

The next rounds of talks are expected to extend well into 2024.