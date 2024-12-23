Austria’s Coalition Negotiations Intensify Amid Pre-Christmas Deadline

Vienna—Coalition talks between Austria’s Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), and NEOS continue to dominate the political landscape, with negotiators striving to find common ground despite little progress. Even on Christmas Eve, party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ), and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) are set to convene, yet hopes for a significant breakthrough remain dim.

Last week’s negotiations teetered on the brink of collapse but were narrowly salvaged with a minimal compromise to spread Austria’s budget consolidation over seven years. Key disagreements persist, however, particularly on how to address the deficit. The SPÖ insists on involving the European Union via a deficit procedure, while the NEOS advocate a fully autonomous approach. Failure to submit a credible fiscal plan to Brussels by January could lead to the European Commission initiating formal deficit proceedings.

Budgetary discussions now focus on identifying viable fiscal measures. Austria needs to secure €3.9 billion in savings by 2025 under an EU framework—or €6.3 billion without it—while accommodating costs for proposed initiatives. The SPÖ’s demands for wealth taxes have emerged as a significant sticking point, with both the ÖVP and NEOS firmly rejecting the idea.

A further impediment to progress is the absence of transformative “lighthouse projects.” These hallmark reforms or ambitious initiatives are critical to justify coalition participation, particularly for the NEOS, who are keen to avoid being seen as mere facilitators of an ÖVP-SPÖ alliance.

Recent speculation about a NEOS withdrawal from talks has added to the tension. Green Party leader Werner Kogler, however, dismissed this scenario as unlikely. He emphasized that the ÖVP and SPÖ hold a slim majority and could proceed without the NEOS. Still, Kogler expressed willingness to negotiate if approached, affirming his party’s readiness to engage in coalition-building if required.

With pressing fiscal deadlines looming in the new year, Austria’s coalition negotiations remain fraught with challenges. Whether this multi-party effort can coalesce into a viable government or fractures under unresolved disputes will define Austria’s political trajectory heading into 2025.