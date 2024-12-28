Austria’s 2025 Reforms: Higher Benefits, Better Healthcare, and Stricter Welfare Measures

Austria is set for significant advancements in 2025, with increased benefits, healthcare improvements, and new animal welfare regulations. Starting January 1, pensions, social assistance, and family benefits will rise by 4.6%, reflecting inflation adjustments to support vulnerable groups. Key updates include:

Social and Family Benefits

Family and health-related supports, as well as educational grants, will increase by 4.6%.

Minimum social assistance rises to €1,209 net for individuals and €1,692 net for couples .

and . A permanent €60 monthly deduction per child for low-income single earners and parents is introduced.

Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch highlighted the government’s commitment to tackling child poverty and implementing structural reforms like a future child basic income.

Pensions: Inflation-Proof Stability

Pension increases of 4.6% will benefit 2.3 million retirees , with flat-rate increments for higher pensions.

, with flat-rate increments for higher pensions. Minimum pensions will rise to €1,273.99 gross monthly, and a 6.3% uplift in pension account contributions shields retirees from inflation.

Healthcare: Accessibility and Digitalization

€600 million for hospitals and €300 million for new medical practices and primary care units will reduce wait times.

for hospitals and for new medical practices and primary care units will reduce wait times. The Electronic Health Record (ELGA) will add a health app, consolidating diagnoses, lab results, and prescriptions.

will add a health app, consolidating diagnoses, lab results, and prescriptions. Expanded free vaccinations, including for influenza, HPV (up to age 30), and RSV for newborns, are planned, with further additions to be announced.

Empowering Professionals and Individuals with Disabilities

General practitioners can now be recognized as specialists in family medicine to enhance their role.

Revised psychotherapy training aligns with university requirements.

Disability rights receive a boost with pilot projects offering “wages over allowances”, promoting workforce integration and fair pay.

Animal Welfare: Combatting Cruelty

Stricter bans on breeding practices causing suffering and the illegal puppy trade take effect.

A scientific commission will oversee compliance with new standards.

A Year of Progress

Austria’s 2025 reforms reflect a focused effort to enhance equity, modernize healthcare, and strengthen welfare measures. As these changes roll out, they signify a resolute step towards resilience and inclusivity.

