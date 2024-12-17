Austrian Couple Married and Divorced 12 Times to Exploit Pension Loophole

Graz, Austria – An Austrian couple is under investigation for orchestrating an elaborate pension fraud scheme, marrying and divorcing each other 12 times over 40 years to claim widow’s benefits.

Authorities allege the 73-year-old woman received over $342,000 in unjustified widow’s pensions by exploiting a legal loophole. The scheme began after the death of her first husband in 1981, which made her eligible for widow’s benefits. She remarried in 1982, terminating her pension but collecting a $28,405 severance payment as compensation.

The cycle of marriage, divorce, and financial claims continued for decades. The couple, who share 13 weddings—12 with each other—would divorce after about three years, enabling the woman to reinstate her widow’s pension, only to remarry and repeat the process. Witnesses, including neighbors and relatives, revealed that despite the legal separations, the couple maintained a happy, cohabiting relationship throughout.

Their first divorce occurred in 1988, reportedly due to the strain of the husband’s work as a lorry driver. The most recent divorce in 2022 prompted the couple to sue the pension authority after the widow’s benefits were denied, citing the suspicious pattern.

In March 2023, Austria’s Supreme Court ruled the repeated divorces and marriages were abusive and served solely to exploit pension laws. The court noted the relationship had never truly ended, disqualifying further claims.

Last week, the Styrian State Police Directorate launched a formal fraud investigation. While the couple claims to have divorced for the 12th time, authorities refused to recognize the separation, declaring them still legally married.

This case, initially reported by German newspaper Bild, has drawn widespread attention for its audacity and raised questions about legal loopholes in Austria’s welfare system. A trial is expected to follow.