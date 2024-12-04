Austria Proposes €2,500 Fines for Parents Over Integration Failures

Lower Austria’s governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), has called for significantly harsher penalties for parents who fail to support their children’s integration into Austrian society. Her proposal suggests raising fines from €440 to €2,500, with additional reductions in social assistance for non-compliant families.

“Living here requires accepting our values, traditions, and rules,” Mikl-Leitner declared while unveiling a study on Austrian customs. She urged the next federal government to include her proposal in its agenda, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action.

Targeting Integration Challenges

Mikl-Leitner, a former interior minister, has raised concerns about disrespect toward women and increasing violence in schools. She criticized parents for not teaching their children core societal values, such as non-violence, gender equality, mutual respect, and the importance of speaking German. “Teachers and responsible families are left to deal with the fallout, while most just want a normal, disruption-free school day,” she stated.

Proposed Actions

The plan includes mandatory teacher-parent meetings for issues like bullying, violence, or refusal to integrate, such as deliberately avoiding German or withdrawing girls from swimming classes. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to €2,500.

Broad Support for Cultural Preservation

A newly presented study revealed that 80% of Lower Austrians prioritize preserving traditions and customs. While Mikl-Leitner’s proposal has received praise for its firm stance, critics question the fairness and practicality of imposing harsher penalties.

This move underscores a growing push in Austria to strengthen integration efforts and uphold cultural values in response to evolving social challenges.__Photo Courtesy OE24.at