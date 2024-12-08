Austria Prioritizes Refugee Return Amid Syria’s Political Upheaval

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has emphasized the urgent need for a “structured and peaceful transition process” in Syria following a dramatic power shift, highlighting the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The ministry’s Sunday statement stressed moving toward a “stable and inclusive political order” that upholds human rights, prevents violence, and safeguards the rights of ethnic and religious minorities.

The developments come amid growing concerns over the return of Syrian refugees in Austria, where public and political debate has intensified. The ministry underscored that creating conditions for refugees’ voluntary return must be a priority. “A realistic and pragmatic reassessment of EU policy toward Syria is critical,” the statement noted, calling for focused discussions at the upcoming EU Foreign Ministers’ Council.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed it is closely monitoring events in Syria, convening its crisis task force on Sunday. “The situation remains fluid; we must allow the dust to settle,” the statement said, reflecting the shockwaves after Islamist groups exploited regional instability to seize power in Damascus. The sudden withdrawal of support for Assad by key allies, Russia and Iran, has left Syria in a precarious state.

While Austria has maintained a travel advisory against Syria since 2011, the ministry reported that around 60 Austrian nationals, primarily dual citizens, remain in the country. No Austrian travelers are currently registered in Syria.

The shift in Syria’s political landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for addressing refugee issues in Austria. The government has faced backlash from segments of the public demanding stricter immigration policies, even as it pledges to work toward stability in Syria to ensure refugees can safely return. With international diplomacy at a crossroads, Austria’s stance highlights the delicate balance between humanitarian obligations and domestic pressures.