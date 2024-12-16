Assad denies ‘planned’ departure from Syria: Statement

Ousted president Bashar al-Assad broke his silence Monday after fleeing Syria, saying in a statement that he only left once Damascus had fallen and denounced the country’s new leaders as “terrorists”.

Assad fled to Russia just over a week ago, as a lightning offensive spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) wrested from his control city after city until the rebels reached the Syrian capital.

The collapse of Assad’s rule stunned the world and sparked celebrations around Syria and beyond, after his crackdown on democracy protests in 2011 sparked one of the deadliest wars of the century.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles,” said a statement on the ousted presidency’s Telegram channel.

“Moscow requested… an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday December 8” after he moved that day to Latakia, where Russia operates a naval base, the statement said.

“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose,” added the statement, released in English.

To the victims of some of Assad’s worst atrocities, the end of his era brought a glimmer of hope that they might find closure.

As HTS and its allies advanced through Syria, they opened prison gates to free people suspected of dissent who had been held for days, months, years and even decades.

“We want our children, alive, dead, burned, ashes, buried in mass graves… just tell us,” Ayoush Hassan, 66, told AFP at Saydnaya, one of the prisons Assad had used to strike fear into Syrian society.

She travelled to the prison in Damascus from her home in northern Syria, but could find no trace of her missing son.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 100,000 people died in Syria’s jails and detention centres from 2011.

Ghazi Mohammed al-Mohammed, a survivor of detention, told AFP that officers seized him while he was on a trip to Damascus, took away his papers and said to him: “Now you’re number 3006.”

He does not even know why he was arrested.

“Towards the end I just wanted to die, waiting for when they would execute us. I was almost happy, as it would mean my suffering was over,” he said.

The war sparked by Assad’s crackdown on the revolt killed more than 500,000 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and forced more than half the population to flee their homes.

Governments around the world have welcomed the downfall of Assad, who came under sanctions over the abuses committed under his authority.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday the bloc’s envoy to Syria would travel to Damascus to make contacts, adding: “We can’t leave a vacuum.”

On whether HTS could be trusted, she was cautious.

“For us, it’s not only the words, but we want to see the deeds going to the right direction,” she said. “So not only what they are saying, but also what they are doing.”

The UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, told HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani Syria must have a “credible and inclusive” transition, according to a statement on Monday.

Qatar’s embassy is set to resume operations on Tuesday after Turkey reopened its embassy.

Britain and the United States confirmed they were in touch with HTS, despite officially considering the organisation a “terrorist” group.

A French diplomatic team is due in Damascus on Tuesday to “retake possession of our real estate” and make “initial contact” with the new authorities, acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was coordinating on providing aid including wheat, flour and oil to Syria.

A cautious sense of calm is returning to many cities, but Damascus’s interim governor acknowledged that major obstacles lie ahead.

“The challenges we are facing right now are the massive destruction of the institutional structure in terms of human resources, local economy, and the social structure,” said Maher Marwan.

“This is a reality that requires great effort and awareness, in addition to solidarity by everyone at this phase.”

Since Assad’s fall, both Israel and Turkey have carried out military strikes inside Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted his country has “no interest in confronting Syria”, despite launching hundreds of strikes over the past week.

“Israel’s policy toward Syria will be determined by the evolving reality on the ground,” he said in a video statement.

Those strikes continued early Monday, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reporting raids on military sites in the coastal Tartus region.

The UK-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, said the raids were “the heaviest strikes” in the area in more than a decade.

Israel has also ordered troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights, a move the UN said violated a 1974 armistice.__Courtesy The Khaleej Times