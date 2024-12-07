AJK President orders withdrawal of controversial ordinance

In letter to PM Azad Kashmir, President instructed swift action to withdraw ordinance, ensure release of detainees

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, has directed the Azad Kashmir government to immediately repeal the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance and release those arrested under the ordinance.

In a letter to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry instructed the government to take swift action to withdraw the ordinance and ensure the release of detainees.

He urged the AJK government to repeal the ordinance in the public interest, stressing the need to address the grievances of the people.

Meanwhile, protesters have unanimously expressed their commitment to stand with the people of Azad Kashmir and protect their democratic rights.

The ruling parties in the government, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) have vowed to safeguard justice, equality, and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Both parties have called for the immediate withdrawal of the controversial presidential ordinance.

Protests continue at key entry points, including Kohala, Brar Kot, and other locations connecting Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, with thousands of individuals participating in the ongoing sit-in.__Tribune.com