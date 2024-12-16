AJK Leaders Reaffirm Resolve to Internationalize Kashmir Issue

Islamabad: The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have vowed to strengthen efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue, reaffirming their unwavering support for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). Meeting in Islamabad, the two leaders reviewed the escalating situation in IOJK, pledging to intensify campaigns to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people and mobilize global opinion against Indian atrocities.

During their discussions, President Chaudhry and Prime Minister Haq expressed solidarity with the people of IOJK in their decades-long struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation. They assured that Azad Kashmir stands united with IOJK residents, emphasizing the moral obligation of the international community to act against human rights violations in the region. The leaders condemned the widespread use of force by Indian authorities to suppress the voices of Kashmiri civilians, calling it a blatant violation of international law and human rights principles.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry stressed that the international community has a dual responsibility—moral and legal—to intervene in IOJK and uphold the rights of its people. He urged global powers to intensify diplomatic engagement and ensure that the Kashmir issue remains a priority at prominent international platforms such as the United Nations and global human rights organizations. According to the President, the struggle of the Kashmiri people is not only a political or regional issue but a humanitarian crisis that demands immediate attention.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterated these sentiments, underscoring that the Kashmiri people’s demand for self-determination is both just and legitimate under international law. He criticized India’s heavy-handed policies in the region, asserting that peace in South Asia hinges on a fair resolution of the Kashmir conflict. The Prime Minister pledged to work with all stakeholders to amplify the voices of the oppressed Kashmiri population and ensure sustained international focus on their struggle.

Both leaders resolved to use every available resource to support the Kashmiri cause. They pledged continued efforts to advocate for justice, freedom, and dignity for the people of IOJK, stressing that Azad Kashmir’s resolve to uphold the Kashmir cause remains unwavering.

This renewed commitment highlights Azad Kashmir’s determination to keep the Kashmir dispute alive on global platforms while advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people.