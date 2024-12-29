Afghan Ministry of Defense: Military Strikes Carried Out Beyond Durand Line

Inayatullah Khwarazmi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said the attacks were conducted in areas used to organize attacks on Afghan soil.

He added, “Several points beyond the assumptive lines where the attacks in Afghanistan were organized and coordinated from wicked elements’ hideaways, centers and supporters; were targeted in retaliation from the southern side of the country.”

At the same time, sources told TOLOnews that during clashes between the forces of the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military along the Durand Line, 19 Pakistani soldiers and five Afghan civilians were killed. According to the sources, the forces of the Islamic Emirate also set fire to some Pakistani military outposts beyond the Durand Line.

Lal Mohammad, a resident of Dand Patan in Paktia province, told TOLOnews, “Pakistan targets all civilians. Everyone has fled their homes. A mortar hit a nomad tent, killing three people. Government officials were not harmed.”

Alongside these clashes, the Arg said in a statement that during a meeting of the Political Commission of the Islamic Emirate, it was emphasized that Afghanistan, as an independent country, has the responsibility to protect its people, territory, and the right to legitimate defense.

According to the statement, the Islamic Emirate seeks stability and order in the region and believes steps must be taken to prevent actions that increase tensions and undermine stability.

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said about the meeting: “The Political Commission emphasized that Afghanistan, as an independent country, has the responsibility to protect its people, territory, and the right to legitimate defense.”

Meanwhile, residents of Khost protested against last week’s Pakistani airstrikes on Barmal district in Paktika province. The protesters condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes, calling them a violation of international law and human and Islamic principles.

Abdul Hadi, a resident of Khost, said, “We, the people of Khost, have always tried to make the voices of oppressed Afghans heard by the world.”

This comes as Pakistan’s airstrikes on Barmal district in Paktika killed more than 50 people, including women and children, and injured over 20 others. __ Courtesy tolonews.com