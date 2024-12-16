16 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom, 8 khwarij terrorists killed in South Wazirstan – ISPR

International
Online Editor

RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP): As many as 16 personnel of security forces embraced martyrdom while effectively thwarting a Khwarij group attempt to attack a Check Post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District on Friday night.

“The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during intense fire exchange, 16 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

Related Posts

Rights group says Myanmar military to execute activists

Online Editor

Indian-American Man’s ₹ 8,300 Crore Fraud Scheme Shakes Top US Investors

Online Editor

Internet slowdown hits Pakistan as government boosts surveillance

Online Editor