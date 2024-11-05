Who’s Right on Article 370? J&K Assembly Sees Fiery Debate Between NC, PDP, and BJP

By Javid Amin



The political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir has rarely witnessed a moment as charged as the first session of the Assembly after six years, marked by a fiery debate over Article 370. The session, centered on a resolution introduced by the PDP calling for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, highlighted the divided political ideologies at play. The debate over Article 370 isn’t merely a legal discussion but a deeply emotional issue for many residents, bringing various parties into heated exchanges. This article unpacks the key players, arguments, and implications of this event.

The Controversial Resolution: Setting the Stage

The session’s tension arose immediately after PDP MLA Waheed Para introduced a resolution calling for the restoration of J&K’s special status. The move, both symbolic and strategic, was a direct challenge to the central government’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which removed the region’s special autonomy. Para’s call ignited an uproar, with BJP members opposing the motion, claiming it violated procedural rules and demanding that Para’s statements be removed from the official record.

Key Reactions from Political Players

PDP’s Stand: Advocacy or Provocation?

The PDP’s introduction of the resolution reflects its commitment to advocating for the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a stance rooted in the party’s foundational ideology. By pushing the motion, PDP aimed to voice the concerns of many J&K citizens who felt disenfranchised by the abrogation of Article 370. The party views the restoration of Article 370 as central to the identity and autonomy of the region, as well as to the people’s dignity and political agency.

According to PDP spokespersons, the call for reinstatement of Article 370 represents a genuine, widely held sentiment among the populace. They argue that removing the article without popular consent was both undemocratic and an infringement upon the region’s unique status within the Union of India.

BJP’s Opposition: Upholding a National Stand

The BJP’s response was swift and assertive. Viewing Article 370’s abrogation as a victory for Indian unity and integration, BJP members saw the PDP resolution as an affront to the Assembly’s integrity. They contended that the resolution undermined the central government’s legal authority, attempting to revisit a decision that, in their view, was conclusive and beyond the Assembly’s purview.

In BJP’s perspective, opposing the motion is critical to upholding national integrity. BJP representatives emphasized that Article 370 was a temporary provision and argued that its abrogation was essential for Jammu and Kashmir’s integration with the rest of India. They claimed the PDP’s move was a politically charged stunt designed to garner public sympathy rather than offer constructive solutions.

National Conference (NC) and Omar Abdullah: A Call for Order and Structure

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of J&K, intervened in the debate, labeling the PDP’s resolution as a “publicity stunt.” Abdullah clarified that the NC’s stance aligns with the PDP’s objective of restoring special status, but the party favors a more methodical, structured approach to addressing the issue. He suggested that a comprehensive resolution backed by thorough discussion would be a more effective method of advocacy than an abrupt and contentious motion.

For Abdullah, the Assembly is a representative body that should channel the people’s aspirations through formal procedures rather than be a stage for dramatic gestures. His insistence on adhering to due process reflects the NC’s desire to approach the issue with gravity and a long-term strategy, seeking consensus rather than inciting disorder.

The Role of the Speaker: Balancing Order and Representation

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather’s role became pivotal as the debate grew increasingly tense. His efforts to bring order to the session and his commitment to reviewing the resolution underscored the procedural complexity of the debate. Rather’s request for patience highlighted the challenges of managing a deeply emotional and divisive issue within a framework that requires neutrality and respect for parliamentary norms.

The Speaker’s role in managing the Assembly illustrates the delicate balance of respecting democratic debate while ensuring that decorum and legislative processes remain intact.

The Broader Significance of the Debate

The Assembly session exemplifies the depth of political and social divisions over Article 370 and the unique position Jammu and Kashmir holds within the Union of India. The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 fundamentally altered the region’s administrative structure, rights, and identity, leading to varied reactions among political parties and citizens alike. The discussion on restoring Article 370 is not only about autonomy; it also speaks to issues of trust, representation, and the complex relationship between the central government and Jammu and Kashmir.

For the PDP, the resolution is a symbol of resistance and a reminder that Jammu and Kashmir’s identity is inherently tied to its special status. For the BJP, opposing the resolution reinforces its vision of a unified India, where regional autonomy does not supersede national unity. The NC’s stance, advocating for a more systematic approach, represents a middle path that acknowledges the grievances of J&K citizens while emphasizing institutional channels.

Who’s Right?

Determining “who’s right” in this scenario is challenging due to the layered nature of the arguments. Each party has valid perspectives depending on one’s ideological position and view of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity. However, several points can be considered:

PDP: The party’s insistence on a resolution reflects a genuine concern for Jammu and Kashmir’s historical identity and the aspirations of its people. However, their method of introducing the motion has been criticized as abrupt and lacking strategic planning.



BJP: The party’s opposition is rooted in its belief in national integration and the permanence of Article 370’s abrogation. While its stand may resonate with many across India, it risks alienating segments of J&K’s population who feel a loss of identity and autonomy.



NC: The National Conference appears to be taking a more balanced, procedural approach. By emphasizing a structured and comprehensive discussion, the NC aims to address local grievances while respecting parliamentary processes.

Ultimately, this is not a simple matter of right or wrong. Rather, it highlights the deep ideological divides within Jammu and Kashmir and the varying interpretations of autonomy and integration.

Conclusion: Moving Towards Constructive Dialogue

The first session of the J&K Assembly serves as a microcosm of the region’s political landscape, where historical identity, national unity, and regional autonomy collide. The heated exchanges underscore the need for open dialogue and collaborative decision-making rather than divisive posturing. Reconciliation and respect for democratic processes are vital if the Assembly is to fulfill its purpose as a representative body for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Restoring trust among the citizens, ensuring security, and addressing economic challenges will require sincere efforts from all political parties. For this, they must navigate beyond rhetoric, striving to find a solution that respects Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity within the Union of India. Only through unity in purpose can the region hope to attain peace, stability, and prosperity in the years ahead.__Kashmir InFocus