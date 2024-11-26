US Universities Advise International Students Amid Immigration Concerns as Trump Prepares for Presidency

Washington, D.C. – Universities across the United States are urging international students and staff to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration, amid rising anxiety over potential immigration crackdowns. Educational institutions have issued advisories citing fears of policy changes that could disrupt visas or travel.

President-elect Trump, who has pledged a hardline stance on immigration, proposed mass deportations and a rollback of Obama-era protections like DACA during his campaign. He also hinted at renewing travel restrictions, similar to the 2017 ban targeting several predominantly Muslim countries, North Korea, and Venezuela. Institutions like the University of Massachusetts, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Wesleyan University have advised international students to minimize travel until policy shifts become clearer.

The University of Massachusetts issued a statement emphasizing “an abundance of caution” to avoid potential disruptions, drawing comparisons to the swift implementation of the 2017 travel bans. Similarly, Yale University hosted a webinar to address concerns from international students.

“Students are incredibly overwhelmed and stressed out right now as a result of the uncertainty around immigration,” said Professor Chloe East from the University of Colorado, Denver. Many students are questioning whether they can complete their education due to visa-related anxieties.

International students, particularly from Asia, are feeling heightened unease. Aoi Maeda, a Japanese student at Earlham College in Indiana, shared fears about broader immigration policies under Trump: “I feel like international students with visas might also get caught up in stricter enforcement.”

The Higher Ed Immigration Portal estimates approximately 408,000 undocumented students are enrolled in U.S. colleges, representing 1.9% of all postsecondary students. This adds to the tension as Trump’s administration plans to prioritize deportations of undocumented immigrants deemed threats to security. Tom Homan, Trump’s pick for Border Czar, affirmed this focus but has yet to address concerns specific to immigrant students.

As the inauguration nears, the U.S. academic community is bracing for potential upheavals in immigration policy, with many advocating for swift preparation to safeguard international students’ futures.