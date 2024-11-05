US States Heighten Security Amid Fears of Political Violence Ahead of Election

Governors in key battleground states have ramped up security measures, deploying National Guard troops and increasing law enforcement presence to address concerns of potential political violence surrounding the upcoming presidential election.

In Arizona, heightened alerts are in place, with drones, sharpshooters, and extra patrols standing ready near contentious polling locations, including Maricopa County, a flashpoint for election-related conspiracy theories.

Similar precautions are evident in Nevada, where a security fence surrounds the Las Vegas vote tabulation center, and Michigan, where additional police patrols guard Detroit’s absentee ballot processing center.

In response to the threats, local leaders in Arizona have collaborated across political lines to prevent violence, with faith-based groups helping to combat misinformation.

Across the country, from Oregon to Washington, DC, authorities are on high alert, with windows boarded up in anticipation of unrest.

Despite the security, voters like Faviola Garibay in Las Vegas report feeling safe, as authorities work to maintain order and ensure a peaceful election day.