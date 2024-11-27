US lawmakers, Amnesty condemn violence against PTI protesters in Islamabad

In response to the recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led protest in Islamabad, several US lawmakers and international human rights organizations have expressed strong concerns over the violence and alleged suppression of demonstrators.

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib voiced support for PTI workers on social media, condemning what she described as “brutal repression” and political violence. “I stand with the brave Pakistanis rising up and protesting for change,” she wrote. Congressman Greg Casar also criticized the use of force, urging the Pakistani government to allow peaceful demonstrations.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee emphasized the importance of freedom of speech and peaceful protest, stating: “I stand with pro-democracy advocates in Pakistan as they fight for justice and human rights.” Meanwhile, Representative Summer Lee highlighted concerns about electoral integrity and judicial fairness, commending the courage of Pakistani demonstrators.

Congressman Brad Sherman recalled his advocacy for PTI founder Imran Khan’s release and reiterated the protesters’ right to peaceful assembly. This follows an earlier appeal by 46 members of the US Congress to President Joe Biden, advocating for Khan’s immediate release.

Amnesty International also condemned the use of “unlawful and excessive force” by law enforcement agencies, citing reports of live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas used against demonstrators. The organization called for the immediate release of detained protesters and stressed Pakistan’s obligation to uphold international human rights standards.

The PTI protest, aimed at securing the release of Imran Khan, has intensified political tensions in Pakistan. The crackdown reportedly resulted in the deaths of four Rangers personnel, injuries to police officers, and claims from PTI that eight of its workers were killed. The US State Department previously urged restraint from all parties involved, emphasizing the need to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.__Courtesy The Nation