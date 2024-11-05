UN Urges Moral Responsibility in Arms Supply Amid Gaza Conflict

GENEVA — The United Nations on Monday called on countries supplying weapons to conflicting parties to uphold their “moral responsibility” to ensure these arms are not misused in violation of international law. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric stressed that nations providing arms to conflict zones must ensure their use aligns with international legal standards.

The statement followed a joint appeal led by Turkey, supported by 52 countries and two international organizations, urging an immediate halt to arms supplies to Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. When asked about U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ position on the matter, Dujarric reiterated that it was up to member states to take action.

The UN also expressed concern over Israel’s recent decision to withdraw from an agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Dujarric reaffirmed the U.N.’s commitment to UNRWA, calling its role “essential” in providing humanitarian aid, education, and healthcare to Palestinians. He warned that any disruption of this support would place the responsibility on Israel.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, now in its third week following the October 7 Hamas attack, continues despite calls for a ceasefire. The conflict has resulted in nearly 43,400 deaths, mostly women and children, and left over 102,000 injured. International scrutiny of Israel’s actions intensifies as the country faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.