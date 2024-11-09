UN Report Condemns Civilian Deaths in Gaza, Calls for Accountability Amid Rising Toll

GENEVA — On November 8, the United Nations strongly condemned the escalating civilian casualties in Gaza, revealing that women and children now comprise nearly 70% of the more than 8,100 fatalities it has been able to verify in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the UN’s human rights office, the death toll in Gaza has reached nearly 43,500, as reported by the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. However, due to restricted access, much of the information has been sourced from local authorities in Gaza.

The UN’s latest report paints a grim picture, highlighting the disproportionate impact of the conflict on civilians. It describes a “horrific reality” that has unfolded for both Palestinian and Israeli civilians, while warning that many actions in the conflict could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and potentially genocide.

“The report underscores how Gaza’s civilians have borne the brunt of the violence, particularly following Israel’s complete siege of Gaza,” said the UN in its statement. It also criticized the Israeli government for its continued blockade of humanitarian aid, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the mass displacement of Gaza’s population, which the UN called unlawful and in violation of international law.

In addition to addressing the humanitarian crisis, the report focused on the stark figures regarding civilian deaths in Gaza. It confirmed that of the 8,119 fatalities verified, approximately 70% were women and children — a breakdown that the UN describes as a clear violation of the core principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction (differentiating between combatants and non-combatants) and proportionality (limiting harm to civilians in pursuit of military objectives).

The verified breakdown of casualties includes 3,588 children and 2,036 women. The UN’s human rights office emphasized that these figures reflect a broader pattern of systematic violence and a lack of protection for civilians, further escalating concerns that these actions could be considered war crimes.

The UN’s findings are based on available data from Gaza’s Health Ministry, but due to ongoing access restrictions and limited verification on the ground, the actual toll may be even higher. The UN has called for immediate action from the international community to ensure the protection of civilians, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and accountability for those responsible for these violations of international law.

The latest report from the UN comes amid continued heavy fighting in Gaza and Israel, with both sides facing intense international scrutiny. As the conflict progresses, the civilian toll continues to rise, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and renewed efforts for peace talks.