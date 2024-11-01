UN Rapporteur Calls for Suspension of Israel’s Membership Over Allegations of Genocide

A special U.N. rapporteur has called for the suspension of Israel’s membership in the United Nations, citing ongoing allegations of “genocide” against Palestinians. Francesca Albanese made her remarks during a session on the rights of Palestinians on October 30, shortly after releasing a report accusing Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

Albanese stated, “It is time to consider suspending the credentials of Israel as a member state of the U.N.,” acknowledging the complexities of such a proposal given the human rights records of various member states. Her report claims that Israel has engaged in systematic actions aimed at “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.”

The rapporteur faced backlash, particularly from U.S. officials, after she was barred from briefing Congress on her findings. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned Albanese’s remarks, calling her “unfit for office” and denouncing perceived antisemitism among U.N. representatives.

Albanese defended her use of the term “genocide,” emphasizing that it encompasses not only mass killings but also acts like starvation, torture, and forced displacement, which can collectively indicate genocidal intent. “Genocide is not a crime only of mass killing,” she stressed, referring to the legal definition that includes the forcible transfer of children.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, demanded Albanese’s resignation, accusing her of spreading “baseless propaganda” and aligning with terrorist groups. He stated, “Your presence at the U.N. is a disgrace and a betrayal of all moral standards.”

Albanese remarked that her focus should remain on the plight of Palestinians, stating, “The story is the fact that there are Palestinians who risk being erased from their land.” She also criticized the U.S. as an “enabler” of Israel’s actions. Tensions between Israel and the U.N. have escalated amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.