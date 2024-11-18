U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly authorized the use of long-range American missiles by Ukraine to target Russian sites. Although Biden has not publicly confirmed the decision, it has sparked reactions from Ukraine, Russia, and U.S. figures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the move, saying, “Attacks are not conducted with words. The missiles will speak for themselves.” He has long pushed for permission to strike deeper into Russia, targeting military infrastructure.

The Kremlin has strongly condemned the decision, warning it could escalate the conflict into World War III. Russian officials, including Wladimir Dzhabarov and Duma member Maria Butina, accused Biden of provoking war and expressed hope that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump would reverse the decision. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized the move as part of an effort by the “military-industrial complex” to ignite a global conflict before his father could broker peace.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed support, saying Ukraine’s right to defend itself justifies targeting Russian military bases. She emphasized that Ukraine’s proximity to the Russian border makes missile defense difficult, and if similar attacks occurred in Germany, the country would also defend itself.

The weapons in question are likely ATACMS missiles, with a range of around 300 kilometers, which could be used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region. This decision comes as a response to the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict.

Ukraine’s request for these weapons had been repeatedly denied by Western allies due to concerns about escalation. However, with Russia’s ongoing actions, President Putin has warned that such a move would be seen as NATO directly entering the war.