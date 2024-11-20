Tumultuous Debate Erupts in Austrian Parliament Over Election Results and Pandemic Response

Vienna, November 20, 2024 – The third plenary session of Austria’s National Council was marked by heated exchanges as FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz launched a scathing attack on the government and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. His remarks ignited fierce debates, with political opponents clashing over the election results and the legacy of the pandemic.

Schnedlitz condemned the newly formed coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS, calling it a “loser coalition” and accusing the government of disregarding the will of the voters. He also took aim at President Alexander Van der Bellen, accusing him of allowing former Chancellor Karl Nehammer to remain in power for political convenience. “Van der Bellen gave the ‘defeated’ Chancellor a chance to say no to Herbert Kickl, not because he doesn’t want to work with him, but because he wants to stay in power,” Schnedlitz asserted.

The FPÖ leader further criticized the government’s pandemic response, claiming parliament had been sidelined during the crisis, which he argued had infringed on citizens’ rights. His statements prompted intense disruptions from opposition parties, including the ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS, and the Greens.

Schnedlitz was repeatedly interrupted and reprimanded by Second National Council President Peter Haubner. The FPÖ leader continued to accuse the political establishment of failing to learn from past mistakes, particularly during the pandemic. He warned that regional elections in Styria would send a clear message to the government.

Following Schnedlitz, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker defended his party’s position, dismissing the reprimand as hypocritical, citing past support for controversial pandemic measures like limiting MP participation in votes.

In response, NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger called for accountability, stressing the importance of truth and national responsibility over party politics. She reminded Hafenecker that during the pandemic, all parties had worked together to maintain the country’s functionality despite uncertainty.

The intense debate highlighted ongoing political divisions in Austria as the country grapples with its post-election challenges and the lasting impact of its pandemic response.