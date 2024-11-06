Trump Declared Winner in 2024 U.S. Election, Poised for Stunning White House Comeback

In a dramatic turn of events, Donald Trump has secured a remarkable victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, clinching key battleground states that propelled him over the threshold needed to claim the White House. Moments before his victory speech in Florida, Fox News officially projected Trump as the winner, though other major U.S. networks have yet to make the call.

Addressing a jubilant crowd, Trump declared, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” celebrating what he called a “magnificent victory.” His remarks signaled a triumphant return to politics after his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, with many now viewing his comeback as a historic political revival.

Trump’s victory is further cemented by the anticipated return of a Republican-controlled Senate, as the GOP is projected to reclaim the upper chamber. This shift in power is expected to give Trump significant leverage should he take office again in January.

International leaders were quick to offer their congratulations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside the leaders of Ukraine, Israel, and Hungary, expressed their support, underscoring Trump’s global influence and the widespread anticipation of his second term.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to make a public statement, as the final votes continue to be counted in some states. The stunning result marks the culmination of a bitterly contested election, one that promises to reshape the future of American politics.