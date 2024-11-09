Trump Adviser Says U.S. Focus on Ukraine Should Be Peace, Not Territory

A former adviser to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, Bryan Lanza, stated that the incoming administration will prioritize peace in Ukraine over regaining territory occupied by Russia, including Crimea. Speaking to BBC News, Lanza said if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists that peace can only be achieved by reclaiming Crimea, it would show that Ukraine is not serious about peace. “Crimea is gone,” Lanza declared, adding that American soldiers would not fight to retake the peninsula.

The comments prompted a quick response from a spokesperson for Trump, who clarified that Lanza, a political adviser during Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns, “does not speak for him.” Lanza’s remarks focused on a “realistic vision for peace” rather than military victory, while also criticizing U.S. and European support for Ukraine, which he argued failed to provide Ukraine with the tools needed to win early in the conflict.

Ukraine’s adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, rejected Lanza’s stance, accusing Russia of seeking to prolong the war while Ukraine has consistently proposed peace talks. Lanza’s comments have fueled concerns that Trump, once in office, could push Ukraine to accept a peace deal that may involve concessions to Russia.

Trump’s transition team stressed that Lanza’s views do not reflect Trump’s own position, and sources close to the former president indicated that Trump will make final decisions on Ukraine policy once in office. Despite his previous comments that he could end the war in a day, Trump has not yet disclosed specific plans.

As the war continues, the U.S. remains Ukraine’s primary military supplier, with $61 billion in aid already approved.