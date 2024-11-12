Kashmir: 22 Killed, Several Missing as Bus Plunges Into Indus River in Gilgit-Baltistan

Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan — At least 22 people are confirmed dead, and several others remain missing after a bus carrying wedding guests plunged into the fast-moving Indus River in northern Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region on Tuesday afternoon. The tragedy occurred near the Tahlichi Bridge in Diamer district, a known accident-prone area due to its challenging terrain and hazardous weather conditions.

Rescue 1122 officials reported that 16 bodies have been recovered so far, while search operations are ongoing to locate the remaining victims. A total of 25 people were onboard the bus, which was part of a wedding procession traveling from Astore to Chakwal, a district in Punjab. According to Shaukat Riaz, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the bus was navigating a narrow, winding road when it veered off course and plunged into the river below.

Among the confirmed victims are five men and two women, with 17 others still unaccounted for. The rescued survivors include a woman, a bride who sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. The identities of the victims have been released, with 19 individuals from Astore and four from Chakwal.

The accident has sparked renewed concerns about the dangers of travel in Pakistan’s mountainous regions, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where road conditions are notoriously poor. Officials have noted that factors such as overloaded vehicles, driver fatigue, and minimal enforcement of traffic regulations significantly contribute to frequent road accidents in these areas. The weather, particularly in the winter months, further exacerbates the risks.

This is the latest in a series of deadly road incidents in the region. Just last month, a passenger bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kohistan district plunged into a ravine, killing two and injuring 36 others. And in a similarly tragic event earlier this year, a coaster carrying wedding guests in Kashmir went off the road and into the river, killing seven and leaving several others missing.

Local authorities, including Diamer district officials, are coordinating with rescue teams in the region to recover the missing and provide support to the victims’ families. A crane sent from Gilgit is assisting in the challenging recovery efforts, as the vehicle remains partially submerged in the swift river currents. Emergency services have been deployed to manage the ongoing search and recovery operations.

Pakistan’s President, Asif Ali Zardari, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and both the Chief Minister of Kashmir, Haji Gulbar Khan, and the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, have issued statements of grief, pledging support for the affected families and calling for intensified search efforts.

In the wake of this devastating incident, experts are urging the government to improve road safety measures, including better infrastructure, stricter traffic regulations, and more frequent safety checks on vehicles traveling through mountainous and remote areas.

The search for the remaining missing individuals continues, with hopes dwindling as the hours pass. Authorities have promised to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to recover all bodies and bring closure to the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.