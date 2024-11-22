Threat of global conflict is real, Polish PM says, after escalation in Ukraine-Russia war

The threat of global conflict is serious and real with the Ukraine-Russia war entering a decisive phase, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says.

he Kremlin says that a strike on Ukraine using a newly-developed hypersonic ballistic missile was designed to warn the West that Moscow will respond to their “reckless” decisions.

ato says Russia’s use of the weapon will not change the course of the conflict as Ukraine’s President Zelensky says it is “a clear and severe escalation”.

he UK and France have said they will do "everything that is necessary" to support Ukraine and achieve lasting peace.