Thousands Rally in London for Clean Water Action

LONDON — Thousands marched through central London on Sunday, calling for urgent action to clean up Britain’s rivers and seas. The event, known as The March for Clean Water, featured environmental activists and public figures like singer Feargal Sharkey and adventurer Bear Grylls, with support from groups including Greenpeace and the Wildlife Trusts.

Protesters, estimated by River Action to number around 15,000, demanded a review of the water regulator Ofwat and stricter enforcement against companies violating pollution rules. Many attendees wore blue, brought water samples, and displayed signs with slogans such as “tides not turds” and “cut the crap.”

Jenny Linford, a food writer, expressed outrage over the increased sewage discharge into Britain’s waterways since privatization of water companies, stating, “It’s absolutely obscene.” She emphasized the need for political action, noting that water issues contributed to the Conservative Party’s defeat in July.

In response to public pressure, the newly elected Labour government has proposed legislation to empower regulators to impose harsher penalties on polluting companies. Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh stressed the need for government accountability, warning that agricultural runoff and industrial waste threaten both rivers and oceans.

Water UK, the industry’s trade association, admitted the current system is inadequate, calling for urgent upgrades to infrastructure and a reevaluation of regulatory approaches.