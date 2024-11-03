Spain: Protests Erupt in Paiporta as King Felipe VI Visits Flood-Damaged Valencia

Angry crowds gathered in Paiporta, Valencia, to confront Spanish King Felipe VI during his visit to the town, which has been severely impacted by recent flash floods. Protesters shouted slogans and hurled objects, including mud, at the king as he arrived to assess the devastation.

In a video shared by the royal household, King Felipe acknowledged the anger and frustration of the residents, emphasizing his understanding of their plight. His visit comes amid new red weather warnings issued by Spain’s national weather agency (AEMET), which predicts more severe storms in southern Valencia, indicating that the upcoming weather may be even worse than the heavy rainfall experienced earlier in the week.

The floods have resulted in at least 217 fatalities, with many more individuals feared missing. The disaster has sparked outrage among residents, who accuse both national and local governments of failing to heed weather warnings and responding too slowly to the crisis.

Maribel Albalat, the mayor of Paiporta, initially welcomed the king, queen, and prime minister but expressed surprise at the hostile reception from residents. She acknowledged their “frustration and desperation” while condemning violence as an unacceptable response.

The mayor noted that such severe flooding has never occurred in Paiporta before, suggesting that there is accountability to be addressed. “Someone is to blame,” she stated, emphasizing that “something went wrong.” However, she maintained that discussions about responsibility would need to wait, as her immediate focus is on resolving the urgent problems facing the town and its residents.

As the situation develops, Paiporta continues to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, and the community’s anger toward government officials may shape the response to future disasters.