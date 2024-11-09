South Korea Accuses North Korea of GPS Jamming Amid Heightened Tensions

South Korea’s military reported that North Korea has been actively jamming its GPS signals, disrupting the navigation systems of several ships and aircraft operating in the region. The latest incidents, which occurred on Saturday, targeted vessels and civilian aircraft near the Yellow Sea, particularly in the North Korean areas of Haeju and Kaesong. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) issued an urgent warning, advising all ships and aircraft in the area to exercise caution and be alert to the potential for further disruptions.

The JCS condemned the jamming as a “provocation” and called on North Korea to immediately cease its actions, warning that Pyongyang would be held accountable for the interference. Despite the GPS disturbances, South Korea’s military reported that no critical military operations or equipment were affected by the jamming.

This latest GPS disruption follows a similar incident earlier in the week, when South Korea’s military detected comparable jamming attempts by North Korea on Tuesday. The pattern of jamming is part of a broader series of actions by the North that have raised alarm in the region.

In response to these repeated GPS disruptions, South Korea had previously raised concerns with three key international agencies—the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Maritime Organization (IMO)—in June, requesting that they take action to address North Korea’s ongoing provocations. North Korea, a member of all three agencies, has not responded publicly to these appeals.

The GPS jamming incidents come amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, spurred by North Korea’s recent missile tests and joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States. The military drills, which have been a regular point of contention between North Korea and the U.S.-South Korea alliance, are seen by Pyongyang as provocative, leading to an increase in military tensions and cyber-related activities in the region.

As both sides remain on high alert, experts warn that such provocations could further destabilize the region and exacerbate an already volatile security situation on the Korean Peninsula.