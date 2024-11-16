Seven Security Personnel Killed in Kalat Attack Amid Rising Violence in Pakistan’s Balochistan

At least seven security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Kalat district, Balochistan, on Friday. Armed assailants opened fire on the Shah Mardan checkpost, resulting in the fatalities and leaving 15 others injured. Security forces swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area, and the bodies of the deceased, along with the injured, were transferred to Quetta for treatment and identification.

The attack marks a grim escalation in violence in Balochistan, where tensions have been rising due to ongoing confrontations between security forces and separatist groups, such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). These groups have long opposed state actions, including enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations. Balochistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, with several incidents of targeted killings and bombings in recent months, exacerbating the region’s security crisis.

This deadly assault follows the November 9 suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station, which killed 26 people and injured more than 60. In response to the violence, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended mobile internet services in parts of Balochistan, citing security concerns.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with provincial leaders from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs. They hailed the sacrifices of the security personnel, calling them a vital part of the nation’s fight for peace. Despite these expressions of solidarity, the security situation in the region remains precarious, with no clear resolution to the ongoing conflict between the state and separatist factions.