Scholz to Seek Confidence Vote in December, Setting Stage for Early German Elections in February

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he will call for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on December 16, setting the stage for early parliamentary elections on February 23. The move follows the collapse of his three-party coalition government, which failed to secure enough unity.

In a speech to parliament on Wednesday, Scholz outlined his plans to pass key legislation before the vote, including financial support for children from low-income families and constitutional amendments aimed at shielding the country’s highest court from political interference. The confidence vote was initially planned for late March but was pushed up after pressure from the opposition.

Scholz had previously suggested a vote could wait until late March, ahead of the scheduled federal elections in September 2025. However, the center-right opposition, led by Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, insisted on a quicker process. On Wednesday, party leaders from across the spectrum agreed on the December 16 vote and the February 23 election date.

During the parliamentary session, Merz criticized Scholz for leading a “divisive” government and for delaying the vote of confidence. He accused the chancellor of creating unnecessary controversies and failing to govern effectively.

The vote will pave the way for a fresh election in February, which could reshape Germany’s political landscape after the collapse of Scholz’s “progressive” coalition.