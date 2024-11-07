Scholz Fires Finance Minister, Coalition Collapses; Early German Elections Likely

Germany’s ruling three-party coalition has unraveled after Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the Free Democrats (FDP) amid ongoing budget disputes. The move has set the stage for a potential early election as Scholz’s government now faces uncertainty.

The collapse follows months of tension over Germany’s economic policies, with Lindner advocating for tax cuts and spending cuts, which Scholz opposed, accusing the minister of prioritizing party interests over national needs. Scholz plans to lead a minority government with his Social Democrats and the Greens, but will rely on ad-hoc majorities to pass legislation, including a crucial budget vote scheduled for mid-January.

The crisis, which has seen the government’s approval ratings plummet, could lead to snap elections by the end of March if Scholz loses a confidence vote. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the conservative CDU may be asked for support on military and budget matters. Meanwhile, Lindner criticized Scholz for trying to breach Germany’s debt limit and called for a new economic model.

The political turmoil is intensifying at a time of growing discontent in Germany, with populist and far-right movements gaining momentum as mainstream parties struggle to provide clear leadership.