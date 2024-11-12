Russian MPs Pass Law Banning “Childfree” Propaganda, Expanding Restrictions on Adoption and Gender Rights

Moscow, Russia — In a move that further tightens state control over social values, Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed controversial legislation banning the promotion of “propaganda” encouraging individuals to reject parenthood. The bill, passed in its final third reading by the State Duma, aims to curb what the Russian government describes as harmful Western liberal ideologies and address the country’s demographic crisis.

Facing an aging population and declining birth rates, Russia has increasingly focused on policies designed to encourage pro-natalist attitudes, and this latest law is part of a broader push to reverse a demographic slump worsened by the war in Ukraine. The legislation, which now heads to the Federation Council (Russia’s upper house) for approval on November 20 before being sent to President Vladimir Putin for signing, targets materials in the media, films, advertising, and online platforms that promote a “conscious” rejection of having children.

The bill specifically targets “destructive content” that discourages childbearing, particularly in media and public discourse. While its authors have stated that it will not penalize personal decisions or lifestyles, the law focuses on penalizing the active promotion of “childfree” ideologies. Critics are concerned about how the law will be enforced in practice, given the ambiguity around what constitutes promotion versus personal choice.

Violations of the law will be met with substantial fines: individuals could face fines of up to 400,000 rubles (approximately $4,000), while businesses found guilty could be fined as much as five million rubles. The law also includes a provision that would allow for the deportation of foreign nationals who disseminate this banned content.

“This is a fateful law… Without children, there will be no country. This ideology will lead to people stopping giving birth to children,” Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma, declared ahead of the vote. He emphasized that the legislation aims to protect “traditional family values” and shield young people from influences he described as detrimental to their development.

Nina Ostanina, a Communist Party MP who heads the Duma’s family policy committee, argued that the bill was designed to “protect our youth from unnecessary ideologies” that could undermine the country’s demographic future.

Expanding Restrictions on Adoption and Gender Rights

The Duma also passed additional legislation on Tuesday banning foreign citizens living in countries where gender reassignment is legal from adopting Russian children. The bill seeks to prevent Russian children from being adopted by individuals from nations that allow medical gender transition or legally recognize gender changes on identity documents.

This move is part of Russia’s broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights, which has intensified since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has long positioned itself as a defender of “traditional” values, and this latest legislation follows a pattern of increasing legal and social restrictions on LGBTQ+ individuals. In July 2023, Russia labeled the international LGBTQ movement as an “extremist” group and criminalized gender reassignment.

Volodin, speaking on the adoption bill, highlighted that since 1993, over 102,000 children have been adopted by foreigners, but he argued that “Western policies towards children are destructive.” The new law comes on the heels of Russia’s 2012 ban on U.S. adoptions, which was enacted after the tragic death of a Russian child adopted by an American couple.

Russia’s increasingly authoritarian stance on social issues, including the suppression of LGBTQ+ rights and the imposition of laws regulating personal and family life, reflects a broader effort by the Kremlin to cultivate a society aligned with conservative and nationalist values. The government continues to frame these measures as necessary to protect Russian citizens from foreign influence and preserve the country’s cultural identity.

The laws are expected to have far-reaching consequences for both the LGBTQ+ community and foreign adoption practices, with critics warning that these policies undermine human rights and further isolate Russia from the global community. As the measures move toward final approval, many are watching closely to see how they will be implemented and what broader impact they will have on Russian society.