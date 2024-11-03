Russia Claims Control of Two Settlements in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

MOSCOW: Russia announced on Saturday that it has gained control of two additional settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, furthering its military advances. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the capture of Pershotravneve in Kharkiv and Kurakhivka in Donetsk, stating that Russian forces have also fortified positions along the entire frontline and have destroyed or seized various weapons and military equipment.

Since the onset of what Russia refers to as its “special military operation,” the ministry claimed that its forces have destroyed a significant number of military assets, including 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,169 drones, 585 air defense systems, and 19,023 tanks, along with other armored vehicles and artillery.

Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing nature of the conflict.