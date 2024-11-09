Qatar Suspends Mediation Efforts in Gaza Conflict Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

DOHA — Qatar has suspended its mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, citing a lack of willingness from both sides to engage seriously in efforts to end the ongoing war in Gaza. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced the suspension on Saturday, with spokesperson Majed Al Ansari stating that the decision was communicated to the relevant parties ten days ago.

Al Ansari added that despite reports suggesting the closure of Hamas’s political office in Doha, the office’s main function remains as a communication channel between the concerned parties, and there has been no directive for Hamas to leave. “The goal of the office is still to serve as a bridge for communication,” he clarified, disputing the earlier reports.

The suspension follows increasing frustration over the failure to secure a ceasefire deal, as diplomatic efforts stalled in the wake of Hamas’s rejection of multiple proposals, including a key plan to release hostages. A senior Hamas official acknowledged the suspension but confirmed that no official instructions had been given to evacuate the office in Doha.

Meanwhile, in Washington, a U.S. official disclosed that the Biden administration had urged Qatar two weeks ago to expel the Hamas delegation from Doha, stating that the office was no longer useful for diplomatic purposes. “Hamas leadership’s rejection of multiple hostage release proposals shows they are not serious about peace,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The announcement also came amid escalating violence in Gaza, where at least 16 people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, according to Palestinian medical officials. Israel has also launched a new series of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, as part of its broader military campaign. On the humanitarian front, Israel allowed the first delivery of aid into Gaza’s northern regions in weeks, providing some relief to the thousands of civilians trapped in the war zone.

The diplomatic stalemate and the growing humanitarian crisis underscore the difficulty of finding a resolution to the conflict, despite multiple international efforts to broker peace.