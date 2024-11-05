MOSCOW — In a message to newly appointed Western ambassadors, President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to mutually beneficial international cooperation, while stressing the country’s desire for a “fair” global order. Speaking on Tuesday to diplomats from nations including Japan, Canada, and Israel, Putin highlighted Russia’s opposition to what it views as “illegal” sanctions and restrictions imposed by Western countries, a stance that has become central to Moscow’s foreign policy amid ongoing tensions with the European Union and the United States.

The remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical strain, particularly in the wake of Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine and escalating economic sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy. Putin, who has repeatedly criticized the West for what he describes as attempts to undermine Russia’s sovereignty, called for an international system based on mutual respect and equality, rather than one-sided policies that favor certain nations.

Addressing the ambassadors, Putin also pointed to Russia’s long-standing relationships with countries outside the Western bloc, including its growing ties with China, India, and several nations in Africa and Latin America, as evidence of Moscow’s broader diplomatic reach. Despite the ongoing tension with the EU and NATO, Russia has sought to expand its influence in regions where it sees opportunities to challenge Western dominance.

The remarks were interpreted as a diplomatic balancing act by the Russian president, aiming to project an image of stability and openness to constructive engagement, while maintaining a firm stance against what Moscow views as Western interference in its internal affairs. With relations between Russia and the EU at a low point, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine, Putin’s comments underscore Moscow’s determination to push back against external pressure while seeking to preserve its standing on the global stage.